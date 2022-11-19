FIFA president Infantino hits out at ‘hypocritical’ Qatar criticism

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Al-Rayyan (dpa) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino has accused the Western countries of “hypocrisy” and slammed the criticism towards World Cup hosts Qatar during his opening speech ahead of the tournament on Saturday.

The build-up to the tournament in the Gulf state, which starts on Sunday, has been dominated by concerns over Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community.

‘I think for what we Europeans have been doing the last 3,000 years we should be apologising for next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people.’

Infantino added: ‘Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel (like) a migrant worker.

‘Of course I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country. As a child I was bullied – because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian so imagine.

Qatar officials say their country has been the target of “racism” and “double standards”. They point to the reforms on working conditions and safety that have been hailed as groundbreaking in the Gulf region.

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday when host nation Qatar take on Ecuador in the opening match.

dpa / daily mail / AFP

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first