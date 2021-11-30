FIFA to trial semi-automated offside technology at Arab Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

World soccer’s governing body FIFA will test its semi-automated offside technology at the Arab Cup 2021 which begins in Qatar on Tuesday, with Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina saying the competition represented its most important trial so far.

The technology is based on limb tracking and provides the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) with information before the on-field official takes a final call.

“We’ll have a camera setup installed under the roof of each stadium,” FIFA’s Football Technology and Innovation Director Johannes Holzmueller said in a statement on Monday.

“The limb-tracking data extracted from the video will be sent to the operations rooms and the calculated offside line and detected kick-point is provided to the replay operator in almost real time.

“The replay operator then has the opportunity to show it immediately to the VAR. At the FIFA Arab Cup the assistant VAR at a dedicated offside station can immediately validate and confirm the information.”

FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger said in April that he hoped the organisation would be ready to implement the technology at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

via Reuters