Fifth consecutive day in New Zealand with no new Covid-19 cases

New Zealand on Wednesday reported a fifth consecutive day of no new Covid-19 cases spread in the community.



There was one new diagnosis of the virus in the government-run isolation facilities for travelers returning to New Zealand, health officials said. The passenger had arrived from France, via Singapore.



Only New Zealanders and their families – as well as those with special exemptions – may enter the country, and all must spend two weeks in managed quarantine facilities where they are tested twice for Covid-19.



There are 44 active cases in New Zealand, a drop of 11 from Tuesday as sufferers recover. 30 of the cases are in managed isolation and 14 in the community. A cluster of cases in the largest city, Auckland, is shrinking and restrictions on the city have begun to ease in recent weeks.



There have been 1,480 known cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand, with 25 deaths. One person is in hospital.

