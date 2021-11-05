Finance Minister says hospitality sector needs to pay better wages / Malta News Briefing – Friday 5 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

ECDC says Malta and Spain only countries ‘of very low concern’

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has placed Malta and Spain as the only two countries “of very low concern”. The assessment is based on case numbers, positivity rate, case rates among the over 65s, hospital admissions and death rates. “ECDC’s assessment of each country’s epidemiological situation is based on a composite score based on the absolute value and trend of five weekly COVID-19 epidemiological indicators,” the disease control agency said. Italy and Sweden, were deemed as being of “low concern”, while at the other extreme, four countries – Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – are categorised being of “very high concern”. (Times of Malta)

Finance Minister says hospitality sector needs to pay better wages

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that business owners must offer better wages to their staff to tackle the “fundamental” issue of unavailable workers in the hospitality sector. Addressing a seminar on human resources in the catering industry, he said that despite the government’s continual effort to attract more people to the hospitality industry, as well as sustaining many people’s jobs during the pandemic through the wage supplement, if wages do not increase the industry will “keep going round in circles”. ACE (Association of Catering Establishments) president Reuben Buttigieg, noted that Malta’s hospitality said that “Malta has created this situation, it is our fault to some extent. (Independent)

Covid-19 Update: 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday and 17 patients recovered. Eight virus patients are receiving hospital treatment, including four in intensive care, the health authorities said