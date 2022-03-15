Finance Minister workers cannot be forced to join a union / Malta News Briefing – 15 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Finance Minister says one cannot force workers to join a union

Finance Clyde Caruana said on Monday that not all workers will want to join a union and one cannot force them to unionise. In its electoral manifesto launched last Friday, Labour said that it is, in principle, in favour of making membership in a trade union mandatory and would seek to start discussions to that end.Caruana was speaking at a Malta Chamber of Commerce event about human capital and education when he faced criticism for the PL’s proposal by those present, including Chamber President Marisa Xuereb.

Grech rejects claims of illegally-built home

PN leader Bernard Grech strongly rejected claims his home was built illegally accusing Labour of trying to “build a story out of nothing”. He was reacting to comments by Labour leader Robert Abela who on Monday said Grech “illegally built” his home. Abela claimed his political rival had committed a number of illegalities when building his home and had only sought to sanction and regularise them once he had entered the race to become PN leader. The claims were made by PM Robert Abela as he dribbled past criticism that in 2017 he acquired a Żejtun villa just three months after it was regularised by the Planning Authority. [Times of Malta]

Abela denies Portelli donation claims

Labour leader Robert Abela on Monday confirmed meeting Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli earlier this month but insisted a controversial development that was approved last week had not been discussed. He also denied receiving donations from Portelli. Abela categorically denied that he or other Labour Party officials accepted any donations during the event. Abela was reacting to media reports that he was the guest of honour at an event organised by Portelli.

Covid-19 Update

143 new cases were reported on Monday, health authorities said, while recoveries stood at 38. Active cases now stand at 1,413, while deaths reached 615 after another elderly man passed away overnight.