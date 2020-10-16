Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Finland PM leaves EU summit as COVID-19 precaution

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin became another European Union leader to leave their two-day summit in Brussels, saying on Friday she left the face-to-face talks as a precautionary coronavirus measure.

Marin said on Twitter she asked Sweden to represent Helsinki at the talks, where leaders were wearing face masks and keeping their distance amidst a new spike in COVID-19 infections across Europe.

The Polish prime minister was not participating either as he was self-isolating in Warsaw and the head of the bloc’s executive left the gathering shortly after it started on Thursday after a member of her staff tested positive.
