Finland receives over 5,000 applications in scheme for foreign tech workers relocation

The Guardian – Finland has received more than 5,300 applications in a month for a groundbreaking scheme offering foreign tech workers and their families the chance to relocate to the Nordic country for 90 days to see if they want to make the move permanent.

“We’re not top of many relocation lists, but we know once people do come, they tend to stay,” said Johanna Huurre, of Helsinki Business Hub which devised the campaign. “There’s huge competition globally for talent, so we had to think creatively.”

Huurre said the 90-Day Finn scheme had sparked most interest in the US and Canada, which accounted for about 30% of applicants. The rest were spread evenly, with more than 50 Britons and one applicant from the south Pacific island of Vanuatu.

