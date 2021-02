Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finland will go into a three-week lockdown starting March 8, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, as the country faces a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The lockdown will not include a curfew but will involve the closing of restaurants and ordering school students that are 13 or older to shift to remote learning, the government said.

Main Photo: Passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Helsinki, Finland. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT

