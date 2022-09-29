Finland will shut border to Russian tourists from midnight

Reading Time: < 1 minute

HELSINKI, Sept 29 (Reuters) – Finland will close its border to Russian tourists from midnight local time (2100 GMT), which is expected to lead to a significant drop in cross-border traffic, the government said on Thursday.

The inflow of Russians is now seen as endangering Finland’s international relations, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a news conference.

Entry for family visits, as well as for work and studies, will still be permitted, he added.

The Finnish government, wary of being a transit nation into western Europe’s passport-free Schengen zone, on Friday said it planned to halt tourism from Russia and that a decision would be finalised in the days that followed.

Photo: Lapland Border Guard, Finland

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first