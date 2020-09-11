Finland’s PM to work from home as she may have been exposed to virus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin (photo) will work remotely until further notice, officials announced on, after the country’s new coronavirus tracing app warned that she may have been exposed to virus.

Marin will be tested for Covid-19, her office said.

“She is asymptomatic and feeling fine.”

Finland launched its contact tracing app on 1 September, alerting smartphone users who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

With 1.8m downloads already, close to one third of the country’s population has installed the app.

Like this: Like Loading...