Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, Finland

Finland’s PM to work from home as she may have been exposed to virus

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin (photo) will work remotely until further notice, officials announced on, after the country’s new coronavirus tracing app warned that she may have been exposed to virus.

Marin will be tested for Covid-19, her office said.

“She is asymptomatic and feeling fine.”

Finland launched its contact tracing app on 1 September, alerting smartphone users who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

With 1.8m downloads already, close to one third of the country’s population has installed the app.
%d bloggers like this: