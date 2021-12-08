Finland’s PM under fire for clubbing after Covid contact

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologised for going clubbing after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 case.

Sanna Marin went on a night out in Helsinki on Saturday, hours after her foreign minister had tested positive.

She was initially told she did not need to isolate because she had been fully vaccinated, but later missed a text that advised her to do so.

Critics questioned her judgement for not isolating until testing negative.

The Social Democratic prime minister, 36, said the text message that advised her to avoid social contact was sent to her work phone, which she had left at home.

When she saw the text on Sunday, she urgently sought a Covid test and the result came back negative.

At first Ms Marin defended her actions, arguing that she had followed the advice of her secretary of state, who informed her about the Covid exposure.

But in a Facebook post on Monday, Ms Marin said she should have double-checked the guidance and used better judgement.

“I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that,” she wrote.

Under Finland’s Covid guidelines, anyone who is double-jabbed does not need to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case.

But the guidelines do advise people to voluntarily avoid social contact if they are waiting for access to a Covid test.

Photo – Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin . EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

Read more via BBC