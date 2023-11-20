Finland’s president says impossible to return asylum seekers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

HELSINKI, Nov 20 (Reuters) – Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday it had become impossible to return asylum seekers who do not meet the criteria for protection, and that this had to be taken into account when policies are set.

Finland on Saturday closed four crossing points on its border with Russia as Helsinki seeks to halt a flow of asylum seekers it says was instigated by Moscow, leaving only four stations open.

The Kremlin has denied sending migrants and said on Monday Finland’s decision to shut border crossings reflected Helsinki’s adoption of an anti-Russian stance.

The Kremlin said on Monday it deeply regretted Finland’s decision to shut crossings on its border with Russia, a move it said reflected Helsinki’s adoption of an anti-Russian stance.

Finland, a member of the European Union and – from this year – also of the NATO military alliance, closed four crossings on its border with Russia on Saturday as it seeks to halt a flow of asylum seekers it says was instigated by Moscow.

The border crossings it closed were by far the busiest crossing points.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking at a regular news briefing, again denied Finland’s accusation that Russia was deliberately pushing illegal migrants towards the border and said Russian border guards were carrying out their duties in line with the rules.

Asked about the closure of the four crossings, Peskov said: “This causes nothing but deep regret, because we had long-standing, very good relations with Finland, pragmatic, based on mutual respect.

“And of course, we regret that these relations were replaced by such an exclusively Russophobic position, which the leaders of this country began to espouse,” he said.

Finland shares a 1,340-km (833-mile) border with Russia that also serves as the EU’s external border.

Helsinki has accused the Russian authorities of funnelling migrants to the crossings in retaliation for its decision to increase defence cooperation with the United States, an assertion dismissed by the Kremlin.

Finland angered Moscow when it joined the NATO military alliance in April following the start if Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine – something it calls a “special military operation” – after decades of non-alignment.

