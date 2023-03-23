FinMin hints at need to strengthen finances / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 23 March 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

FinMin hints at need to strengthen finances

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana told Parliament that high inflation was expected to affect economies for longer than expected. He also said that there was unprecedented pressure in the European Commission and from certain EU countries for member states to rein in their deficits and place a stronger emphasis on the green economy, particularly greater use of alternative sources of energy. At the same time, he told MPs, Member States were being told to ‘balance your books and cut back on subsidies’. Caruana also revealed that Maltese banks were not impacted by the recent troubles of Credit Suisse and two American banks. (Times of Malta)

Malta to support EC on case against Hungary on gay discrimination

Malta has announced its decision to intervene in the case opened by the European Commission over a Hungarian law which discriminates against the gay community. The law introduced in Hungary prohibits LGBTIQ+ content, including sex education and media content, from being shown to children at school. It is part of a broader ‘anti-pedophilia’ act, which aimed at imposing harsher penalties against child abuse. According to the Parliamentary Secretary for Equality, Malta decided to join the case in light of Malta’s IDAHOT declaration in 2021, which reiterated its support for legal steps taken by European institutions in their commitment to protect human rights. (Maltatoday)

Investment in education tops €846m in first year of legislature – Education Minister

€846 million were invested in the educational sector throughout the previous legislative year. Education Minister Clifton Grima said that in order to ensure that students have access to the greatest resources to realize their full potential, this record sum of money had been given to his ministry in order to invest in a number of initiatives. The Minister emphasized the numerous accomplishments that the PL has made over the past 12 months on the anniversary of finishing the first of this legislature’s five years. (The Malta Independent)

87 prosecuted on Paceville fights

Some 87 individuals were arrested prosecuted last year over fighting in Malta’s entertainment mecca Paceville.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP and former St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg, Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri said that in 2022 a further three people were prosecuted for blasphemy and another three for damaging private property. The nightlife hub of Malta is lined up with bars, clubs, and gentleman’s clubs, and is often in the news for violent brawls involving revellers and club bouncers. (Newsbook)

