Finnish ferry towed to quay after running aground in Baltic

A passenger ferry with more than 400 people on board was towed to quay early on Sunday, the day after it ran aground in the Aland Islands, a Finnish archipelago in the Baltic Sea.
Tug boats managed to pull the vessel free early on Sunday morning and tow it to nearby the port at nearby Mariehamn where passengers were able to disembark.
Following the grounding, Finnish authorities confirmed that there are “no lives in immediate danger” and the vessel isn’t taking on sea water or leaking fuel.
The Finnish coastguard tweeted on Saturday afternoon that the Viking Line ferry that runs between the Finnish port city of Turku and Swedish capital Stockholm struck ground just off Mariehamn, the capital of the Åland Islands.