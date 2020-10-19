Finnish PM COVID-19 test comes back negative after EU summit

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin
(photo) has tested negative for coronavirus, her office said on Monday, after she had left the European Union summit prematurely on Friday due to coming near people who later tested positive.
“The prime minister will continue her self-isolation and she will be tested again on Monday,” the office said in a statement.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen abruptly left the two-day summit less than an hour after it started on Thursday, followed by Marin on Friday.
Marin’s voluntary quarantine will end if the second test result proves negative, her office added.
19th October 2020
Regional airline Flybe will be sold to a firm affiliated with investment adviser Cyrus Capital and may start flying again from 2021, its joint administrators said on Monday, months after the British firm became one of the first pandemic casualties.
A plunge in demand for air travel since the start of this year due to the coronavirus crisis pushed Flybe into administration in March and put arou...
19th October 2020
Tunisia's Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Monday ordered a curfew starting from Tuesday in all regions of the country.
Coronavirus cases have been surging in Tunisia, which had managed to contain the virus earlier in the year, and have now reached more than 40,000.
19th October 2020
Finland's Nokia has been selected by NASA to build the first cellular network on the moon, the company said on Monday.
The lunar network will be part of the U.S. space agency's efforts to return humans to the moon by 2024 and build long-term settlements there under its Artemis programme.
Nokia said the first wireless broadband communications system in space would be built on the lunar surfa...
19th October 2020
The European medicines watchdog has recommended approving AstraZeneca Plc's treatments for a form of heart failure and a lung disorder, the British drugmaker said on Monday.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approving Forxiga for treating a form of heart failure and Trixeo Aerosphere for a form of lung disorder known as...
19th October 2020
Britain's Oxford University said on Monday initial findings from a study on the long term impact of COVID-19 has found that a large number of patients discharged from hospitals still experience symptoms of breathlessness, fatigue, anxiety and depression two to three months after contracting the virus.
The scientists also detected abnormalities in multiple organs and believe persistent inflamma...
19th October 2020
Britain should tweak financial rules after full Brexit to keep London's financial hub competitive and deepen ties with growth markets in Asia, a think tank said in a study on Monday.
Britain accounted for nearly a third of financial activity in the European Union, which it left last January, and will no longer have to comply with its rules after Dec. 31.
New Financial said in its study "Bey...
19th October 2020
19th October 2020
EU and UK Brexit negotiators, Michel Barnier and David Frost, will discuss continuing trade talks over the phone around 1300 GMT on Monday, a spokesman for the former said.
Britain said on Friday there was no point holding more talks on a new EU-UK trade pact from 2021 unless the bloc fundamentally changes its position. Barnier and Frost are to discuss on Monday when and how to restart the tro...
19th October 2020
The Times of Malta says the government has not succeeded in balancing health and economic needs. It says health seems to have taken second place, which is a short-sighted move. Government's recent decisions have not put people's health first, it says
The Independent also says government is losing control on Covid-19 numbers. However, it says, there is only so much that the authorities can do. ...
19th October 2020
The European Union needs to come up with a strategy to counter disinformation about 5G technology or risk false claims derailing its economic recovery and digital goals, a group of 15 countries including Poland and Sweden said.
Conspiracy theories that the novel coronavirus may be linked to the wireless technology have led to the torching of mobile phone masts in 10 European countries and assa...
