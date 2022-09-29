FinServ sector has key role in greening and digitalising economy – PM / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 29 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Updated 0830

Football coach denies allegations

Malta football coach Devis Mangia has denied claims of sexual harassment which led to his suspension from his position. In a statement, the Italian said that “in relation to the news published on national media, it is my duty to clarify that I have never, now or in the past, shown harmful conduct towards the personal or sexual dignity of any person, not least a football player or any other member of the federation”. Mangia said that “this is all unfounded and false news that seriously damages my personal dignity and my professional reputation.”

Morning Briefing

FinServ sector has key role in greening and digitalising economy – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that the Malta Stock Exchange must facilitate the transformation of the Maltese economy to a climate-neutral one. The Prime Minister said this when delivering the opening address at the General Assembly of the World Federation of Exchanges, currently being held in Malta. “I believe that the finances to make this ambitious transition are there and I also believe that the financial services sector has a key role in both decarbonisation and also in the digitalisation of our country,” Dr Abela said.

Man suffers serious injuries after fall at a construction site

The construction industry has registered another serious injury with a man falling at a site in Rabat. According to police, a 35-year-old man from Mosta sustained injuries after falling from a height of a storey and a half. A medical team was called onto the site and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, while an investigation has been opened on the incident.

Priest sent on leave after theft allegations

A priest has been placed on administrative leave as he is being investigated by police over the alleged theft of what is being described as a ‘relic’ from a church in Senglea last weekend. Church media reprots that Fr Andrew Borg allegedly stole a silk beret that is considered by many as a relic of St Philip Neri from the sacristy of the church of Our Lady of Porto Salvo, following a religious service.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first