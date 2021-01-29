Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills four

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fire killed four people at a COVID-19 hospital in Romanian capital Bucharest early on Friday and 102 other patients have been evacuated, officials said.

The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at around 0300 GMT in one of the buildings of the Matei Bals hospital in capital Bucharest.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

This was not the first fire incident to grapple Romania since the onset of the pandemic. A fire had broken out in a hospital, seen in the photo in caption, at Piatra Neamt city, 350 Km north-east from Bucharest.

via Reuters

