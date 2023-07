Reading Time: < 1 minute

July 19 (Reuters) – A fire broke out at the military training grounds in the Kirovske district on the Crimean Peninsula, the Moscow-backed governor of Crimea said on Wednesday.

The fire forced the closure of the nearby Tavrida Highway, Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov of Crimea said on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that there were explosions on the military training grounds. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Vehicles are reflected in a car mirror as they transit along the ‘Tavrida’ Highway near Simferopol, Crimea. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

