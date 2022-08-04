Fire erupts at bomb disposal site in Berlin forest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) – Some 15,000 square metres of forested area was on fire in western Berlin on Thursday after a fire broke out at a bomb disposal site during a heat wave, emergency services said.

The Berlin fire service reported a number of explosions at the site in Grunewald forest, adding in a tweet that officials had sealed off a zone with a 1,000-metre radius.

The blaze and resulting explosions had also prompted authorities to restrict road and rail transport in the area.

“Do not enter the woodland,” the fire service warned.

Reuters images showed smoke billowing in the distance over sailing boats at the German capital’s popular Lake Wannsee.

The city of Berlin is facing a weather warning currently, with the German weather service DWD forecasting temperatures on Thursday of between 34 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

Smoke rises during a forest fire at the Grunewald in Berlin, Germany, 04 August 2022. The Berlin Fire Department reported on their twitter channel about a currently ongoing fire in Grunewald, accompanied with explosions on an ammunition explosion site. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN