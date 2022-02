Fire on ferry travelling from Greece to Italy with 288 people on board

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ATHENS, Feb 18 (Reuters) – A fire broke out on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy on Friday with 288 people on board, the Greek coast guard said.

The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia was headed to the port of Brindisi and the fire, the causes of which were not immediately known, broke out near the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea.

[Κλικ και διαβάστε στο thecaller] #Πυρκαγιά στο Euroferry #Olympia: Τα πρώτα πλάνα από το φλεγόμενο πλοίο – Σε εξέλιξη η περισυλλογή των επιβα https://t.co/HHr0ICLWpg — presshub.gr (@presshub_gr) February 18, 2022

The coast guard said 237 passengers and 51 crew members were on board, and three coast guard vessels were involved in the rescue operation.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.