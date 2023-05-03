First Admiral Container Lines vessel calls in Malta

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Focal Maritime Services who was recently appointed general agent for Admiral Container Lines of Turkey, today welcomed the first call of this service, when the m/v AIPP GOLD called at Malta Freeport Terminals for the first time.

Through this service, this shipping line will operate to and from Malta with a fortnightly service, connecting the island to major ports in Turkey, Greece, Tunisia, Spain, Israel, Romania and Egypt.

On this special occasion, Anton Xerri, General Manager of Focal Maritime, and Jesmond Abela, Deputy General Manager, welcomed the Captain of the AIPP Gold and his crew to Malta, boarding the vessel to present a gift in remembrance of this special occasion.

Admiral Container Lines is a leading shipping line in short sea trades and is also well known as an independent feeder operator to global ocean carriers who require local solutions of moving their containers in Admiral’s service range. This collaboration between Focal Maritime and Admiral will significantly expand the service options for importers and exporters based in Malta to source and deliver their products throughout the Mediterranean, Eastern Europe and beyond.

Throughout the past years, Admiral has proactively invested in sustainable long-term solutions including through emission reduction technologies and in the digitalisation of services for cargo and schedule tracking.

Godwin Xerri, Managing Director of Focal Maritime said: “The trust placed in our company by a reputable shipping line such as Admiral Container Lines is of important significance for us and for the wider Maltese maritime industry. It is a testament to the quality of service that our company is synonymous with and above all, enables us to offer additional services to our clients”.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first