First Casemiro goal earns United 1-1 draw at Chelsea

By Clare Lovell

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Brazilian Casemiro scored his first goal for Manchester United in the fourth minute of injury time to grab a point against Chelsea on Saturday in a lively if scrappy 1-1 Premier League draw.

The midfielder, newly signed from Real Madrid, headed the ball fiercely just wide of Kepa and the Chelsea keeper could only palm it on to the post where it just crossed the line.

The two sides, battling for fourth place in the league, had been heading for a goalless draw until an 87th-minute Jorginho penalty looked to have settled the match in Chelsea’s favour.

Manchester United’s Casemiro scores the 1-1 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United in London, Britain, 22 October 2022. EPA-EFE/DANIEL HAMBURY

The Italy midfielder slotted calmly home after substitute Scott McTominay, defending a corner, manhandled Chelsea substitute Armando Broja to the ground.

The result keeps Chelsea, who had kept five clean sheets going into the match, in fourth place, a point ahead of their rivals.

United coach Erik ten Hag told the BBC: “I would have been disappointed if we had gone without a point because we didn’t deserve that. At the end of a tough week to come here, you bring the point home.”

United controlled much of the early exchanges, dominating midfield and creating chances for Marcus Rashford and Antony, who forced Kepa into a fingertip save in the 13th minute and put a shot wide just before halftime with only the keeper to beat.

Chelsea coach Graham Potter brought on Mateo Kovacic to reinforce the middle before the break and the change earned the home side greater possession in the second half and a series of near chances for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.But their best opportunity before the penalty was a strike from defender Trevoh Chalobah whose 72nd-minute header hit the bar.

United and France’s World Cup squad will be concerned for defender Raphael Varane, who went over on his ankle midway through the second half and limped away looking distraught.

“It is difficult to say how it is now because it is so soon after the game. We have to wait 24 hours and then we will know what it is,” Ten Hag said.

(Reporting by Clare Lovell; editing by Clare Fallon)

Impressive Everton thrash Palace 3-0 to end losing run

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal of the season as Everton ended their three-match losing streak in the Premier League with an impressive 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at home on Saturday.

Frank Lampard’s team climbed four spots to 11th in the league table on 13 points after 12 games, while Palace slipped to 12th on 13 points with a game in hand.

“For the team and for myself to get the win today it went exactly how I hoped,” Calvert-Lewin said.

“It’s been a while, one I’ve been waiting for, one I’ve been looking forward to and I felt like myself today. It’s been a long time coming but great to get the result.

“A lot of hard work has gone into getting that first goal so I am over the moon.”

Calvert-Lewin, playing in his fourth game after returning from a knee injury, put Everton ahead in the 11th minute when he picked up a clever pass from Alex Iwobi and flicked the ball around Marc Guehi before slotting it into the bottom corner.

Ten minutes later, Anthony Gordon came close to doubling the hosts’ lead with a long-range strike which forced a save from Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who got a fingertip to the ball to tip it over.

Palace made a bright start in the second half as Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew looked dangerous in the Everton box, but the home side’s defenders kept them quiet.

Gordon finally got his goal in the 63rd minute when he tapped in the rebound from Vitaliy Mykolenko’s saved shot, but the goal was disallowed for offside. The VAR later overturned the decision as the crowd at Goodison Park burst into celebrations.

Dwight McNeil came off the bench and scored in the 84th minute to wrap up the win for Everton as he finished off a brilliant team move, slotting home after a clever one-two with Iwobi, who bagged his second assist of the game.

The result ended Palace’s unbeaten run of three league games and also means that they are yet to win an away league game this term.

“I think we were second best in every department of the game,” Palace manager Patrick Vieira told the BBC. “We saw a team who played with determination to win the game and we didn’t match that level. It was a bad team performance.

“We didn’t start well at all and we lost the ball in our own half. The way we recovered wasn’t aggressive enough. Today was a bad day for us.”

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon

Reuters

