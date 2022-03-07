First female judges in State Council in Egypt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Egyptian female judge Yassmen Omar sits in her first court hearing at the State Council headquarters in Giza, Egypt, 06 March 2022.

Egypt’s president Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has announced in June that women can work at the State Council and the Public Prosecution for the first time in the country’s history starting 01 October.

A landmark presidential decree has been issued on 04 October declaring 48 women from the State Lawsuits Authority and the Administrative Prosecution and 50 women from the State Lawsuits Authority and the Administrative Prosecution will begin their work as assistant counselors and deputies at the State Council respectively.

In spite of the fact that there are a number of women working in judicial positions, no woman has ever been appointed as a judge at the State Council and the Public Prosecution before.

Via EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI