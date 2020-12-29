First Italian to get vaccine receives death threats from anti-vaxxers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first Italian to get the COVID-19 vaccination has received death threats from anti-vaxxers and haters on social media, the Il Messaggero newspaper reported Tuesday.



“Now let’s see when you die” was one of the insults aimed at Claudia Alivernini, a 29-year-old nurse at Italy’s premier infectious disease hospital, the Spallanzani in Rome. Frontline worker Alivernini, who has a degree in nursing, blocked all her social media accounts ahead of her vaccination.



Politicians from across the political spectrum condemned the threats as “unacceptable”. They voiced solidarity with her.

Photo -The nurse Claudia Alivernini, the first to receive the vaccine, during the anti-covid19 vaccine day at the Spallanzani Hospital where the first drugs were symbolically given to five health workers, Rome, Italy, 27 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani

