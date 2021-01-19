First MaltaAir Boeing 737 Max spotted in Washington

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Twitter account specialising in the airline industry, has revealed the first images from Washington of the first painted winglets bound for a Malta Air Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have been spotted in Washington. The delivery of the 737 MAX will see Ryanair’s subsidiaries receiving aircraft in their own liveries for the first time.

Woodys Aeroimages spotted the first completed winglets being stored outside Boeing’s final assembly hall.

Spotted: The wings for the 1st #737MAX for Malta Air

are sitting behind the final assembly hall. pic.twitter.com/muZU4Gu55c — Woodys Aeroimages (@AeroimagesChris) January 17, 2021

Maltair had been set up as a joint venture between the Government of Malta and Ryanair, originally to consist of an initial fleet of 10 aircraft and assume the 61 flights currently operated by Ryanair from the island. However, when faced with the Covid-19 pandemic, Malta Air announced substantial redundancies for its pilots and cabin crew.

