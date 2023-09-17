Fitch re-affirms Malta A+ rating / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 17 September 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Fitch re-affirms Malta A+ rating

Credit rating agency Fitch has re-affirmed Malta’s A+ credit rating with a ‘stable’ outlook. According to Fitch, Malta’s credit rating is underpinned by its high per-capita income, a robust track record of strong growth before the pandemic, and significant debt reduction. However, these strengths are counterbalanced by factors such as the substantial size of the banking sector, the relatively small scale of the economy, which makes it susceptible to external influences, and recent challenges in public finances marked by substantial fiscal deficits, resulting in a rise in the moderately-sized public debt burden. It noted that the pace of monetary transmission in Malta has been much slower than other eurozone economies, reflecting the banking sector’s “exceptionally strong” liquidity levels and the lack of competition in the market. (Maltatoday)

PN approves two new candidates for MEP elections

The PN has green-lighted the candidature of two new candidates for the upcoming European Parliament elections. The PN Executive Committee has approved Norma Camilleri and LouiseAnne Pulis to join incumbents Roberta Metsola and David Casa, as well as David Agius, Peter Agius and Miriana Testaferrata Noto on the list. Norma Camilleri is a speech-language pathologist who serves as CEO of the Malta Federation of Professional Associations. She is active within her sector and represents both the European Speech and Language Therapy Association and local Association of Speech-Language Pathologists as president. LouiseAnne Pulis is a lawyer with a Masters in Human Rights with a specialisation in democratic systems and demography. She is especially focused on ensuring justice for vulnerable members of society, as a member of her family lives with autism, the PN said in a statement. (Times of Malta)

Police investigating viral bar sex-tape

Media reports indicate that the police are investigating a series of videos depicting a man and a woman involved in explicit activities within a bar in Malta. These videos have subsequently gained widespread attention on social media. Following the receipt of the videos, media reports reached out to the police, alleging that the recordings were made at a bar located in Ħal Luqa. The footage captures the man and woman engaging in explicit conduct while seated at a table in the bar, with other patrons nearby, including a waiter serving additional drinks. In response to inquiries, the police stated, “we are aware of the mentioned videos and are looking into the matter.” It has been reported that an investigation is presently in progress. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group