Five big EU states to implement minimum corporate tax if no EU deal

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) – The governments of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands said on Friday they would implement a global minimum corporate tax next year by “any possible legal means”, if Hungary does not lift its opposition at the EU level.

Hungary blocked the European Union’s adoption of a 15% minimum corporate tax at the last minute in June, preventing a deal that would have turned a global reform into law across the bloc.

“Should unanimity not be reached in the next weeks, our governments are fully determined to follow through on our commitment,” finance ministers from the five governments said in a joint statement.

“We stand ready to implement the global minimum effective taxation in 2023 and by any possible legal means,” they added.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Tassilo Hummel)