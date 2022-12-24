Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson – presidential office

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – At least five people were killed and another 20 wounded by a Russian strike on the centre of Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday.

Shortly after, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as an act of “terror.”

“These are not military facilities,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, adding that the attacks were “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

