Five people injured in a stabbing attack in western German town

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Five people were injured in a stabbing attack in the western German town of Oberhausen on Thursday and a suspect was arrested in what police said appeared to be a family dispute.

A spokesman for police in the nearby city of Essen said all five, including the attacker, had been treated in hospital and at least one sustained life-threatening injuries.

(Reporting by Sabine Wollrab and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Chris Reese and Daniel Wallis)

Photo Forensics conduct investigations after a stabbing in Oberhausen, Germany, 20 November 2020. According to media reports, Four people were injured duing the knife attack on 19 November. One person is in critical condition. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Like this: Like Loading...