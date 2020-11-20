Five people injured in a stabbing attack in western German town

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Five people were injured in a stabbing attack in the western German town of Oberhausen on Thursday and a suspect was arrested in what police said appeared to be a family dispute.
A spokesman for police in the nearby city of Essen said all five, including the attacker, had been treated in hospital and at least one sustained life-threatening injuries.
(Reporting by Sabine Wollrab and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Chris Reese and Daniel Wallis)
Photo Forensics conduct investigations after a stabbing in Oberhausen, Germany, 20 November 2020. According to media reports, Four people were injured duing the knife attack on 19 November. One person is in critical condition. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL