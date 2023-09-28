Flight disruptions in Italy on Friday due to 24h baggage handlers strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Air passengers in Italy are facing major disruptions on Friday due to a 24-hour nationwide strike by baggage handlers over a delay in renewal of their collective contract agreement.

ITA has already cancelled 73 domestic flights in relation to the strike, of which 68 scheduled for Friday.

Cancellations and delays are also expected on flights operated by other carriers.

The unions confirmed the strike after “no satisfactory agreement was reached” during a meeting with employers’ association Assohandlers.

Handlers are working under the terms of a contract agreement that expired six years ago.

Via ANSA

