Flights suspended after fire at Catania airport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fire broke out on Sunday evening at the Vincenzo Bellini international airport in Catania, in Sicily, Italy, leading to a suspension of flights.



The fire seems to have developed in the lower base of the airport. The first distress call came in at the Fire Department’s Operations Room at 11:29pm. Firefighters and fire trucks arrived at the scene immediately. The fire was contained and extinguished by the fire brigade teams.

But the air terminal, which was abandoned by those present in a hurry, is still filled with smoke.

There were no serious injuries, but some people were intoxicated by smoke and in shock from fear.

The SAC, the management company of the Catania airport, communicated that due to the fire in the airport, flight operations are suspended until 2 pm on Wednesday 19 July.

Via ANSA

