Flirting with drugs, Dancing with the Devil – Demi Lovato recreates her drug overdose experience in powerful video

Demi Lovato has dropped the music video for her newest single, “Dancing With the Devil,” which features a harrowing recreation of the events of her drug overdose.

The title track off of her album “Dancing With the Devil” opens with the lines, “It’s just a little red wine / I’ll be fine.”

The music video begins with Lovato recovering in a hospital bed, tubes filtering the blood from her neck, as we flash back to various stages of her worsening addiction.

News coverage of her hospitalisation plays before the video moves into the song’s second verse and depicts Lovato’s sexual assault by the dealer who supplied her with the drugs that caused the overdose.

Lovato’s assistant, Jordan Jackson, is also depicted in the video discovering Lovato and calling for help, almost exactly as described in Lovato’s YouTube documentary.

In the clip, which she co-directed with Michael D. Ratner who directed her Dancing With the Devil documentary, the singer recreates the fateful events leading up to her hospitalization and near-fatal overdose.

The visual recreates specific details, from how she was dressed and her hairstyle at the time, to moments from the night. She is seen in a bar, in a room unzipping a bag ostensibly containing drugs, unconscious as she is touched by others, on a gurney and also fighting for her life in a hospital bed hooked to machines as she sings. The lyrics discuss the temptation she succumbs to as she battles her addiction, where crossing the line from sobriety snowballs out of control.

