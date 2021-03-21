Flurry of seismic activity around Etna in Sicily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A seismic swarm of at least 16 tremors, with a magnitude between 1.1 and 2.8, was recorded on Etna from 5.34 to 11.34 on Sunday by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology-Etna Observatory of Catania.

Most were located between Pietrafucile and Sant’Alfio.

The events of greater energy, two of magnitude 2.3 (at 08.57 and 10.08) and one each 2.2 (at 10.24) and 2.8 (10.09) were clearly felt by the population of different countries on the slopes of the volcano, such as Zafferana Etnea. At the moment there are no reports of damage to things or people.



For the Ingv-Oe of Catania the seismic swarm is a “normal evolution for a volcanic structure”, events that “have always existed and will continue to exist” because they are part “of the geological history of Etna”.

