Foden, Greenwood dropped from England squad after breaching coronavirus rules

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden have been dropped from England’s squad which is preparing the next Nations League match after they broke coronavirus rules.

During a press conference, Southgate said: “Unfortunately this morning, it was brought to my attention that two of the boys have broken the Covid-19 guidelines in terms of our secure bubble”.

Foden and Greenwood, who play for Manchester City and Manchester United respectively, had made their England debut last Saturday in a 1-0 victory on Iceland in Reykjavik. The team plays again tomorrow in Copenhagen against Denmark.

They were both asked not to attend training on Monday as the FA investigated the matter. The investigation confirmed that the pair broke quarantine and behaviour rules. This incident came to light after two girls posted photographs in the company of the two England men.

Members of the England team were forbidden to even meet with their family during their international duty.

