UPDATE – Football agent Mino Raiola tweets he’s alive following reports that he died

Football agent Mino Raiola denied he’s dead through a tweet. It’s not clear whether it was him or someone in his stead who communicated this, following reports that he died.
Earlier: Italian football agent Mino Raiola died after illness, according to Italian and international media reports.
He was representative to the likes of Pogba, Haaland, Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli, Marco Verratti and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Forbes estimated last year that Raiola’s personal wealth was in the region of £62m
His death has not yet been confirmed by his agency. In fact according to METRO Mino Raiola’s assistant has denied that the football agent has died after widespread reports in Italy claimed he had passed away.
Developing story
Metro – Gazzetta Dello Sport – Il Tempo