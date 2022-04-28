UPDATE – Football agent Mino Raiola tweets he’s alive following reports that he died

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Football agent Mino Raiola denied he’s dead through a tweet. It’s not clear whether it was him or someone in his stead who communicated this, following reports that he died.

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

Earlier: Italian football agent Mino Raiola died after illness, according to Italian and international media reports.

He was representative to the likes of Pogba, Haaland, Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli, Marco Verratti and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Forbes estimated last year that Raiola’s personal wealth was in the region of £62m

His death has not yet been confirmed by his agency. In fact according to METRO Mino Raiola’s assistant has denied that the football agent has died after widespread reports in Italy claimed he had passed away.

Developing story

Metro – Gazzetta Dello Sport – Il Tempo