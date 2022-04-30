Football Agent Mino Raiola Has Died – Family

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Football agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54, it has been confirmed.

Raiola had been suffering from an illness after being rushed into hospital in Milan back in January.

Earlier this week various media outlets had incorrectly reported he had died on Thursday afternoon but in response, Jose Fortes Rodriguez, Raiola’s right-hand man, revealed he had not passed but was in a “bad position”.

However on Saturday afternoon, a lengthy post from Raiola’s Twitter account announced his death and said he had “fought until the end.

Sport Bible