For the first time the Queen’s signature features on Royal Mint coins

The Queen’s signature is appearing on a collection of Royal Mint coins for the first time.

The £5 denomination coin collection highlights the Queen’s service as her Platinum Jubilee year is celebrated.

The Royal Mint said the collection pays tribute to the Queen’s commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work.

The collection is made up of three coin designs. One coin focuses on the Queen’s awards and honours; another highlights the monarch’s work with charities and as a patron; and the third celebrates the Commonwealth.

The collection can be purchased from the Royal Mint’s website. Prices range from £13 for what is called a ‘brilliant uncirculated coin’ to £2,865 for a gold proof version.

Photo: Royal Mint

