Ford Fiesta car to be discontinued

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The popular Ford Fiesta is set to be discontinued as early as next year as costs of parts rise and drivers opt for SUVs.

By the end of June next year, no more Fiestas are to be produced in the manufacturer’s factory in Cologne, Germany.

It’s time to say goodbye to the little car that has touched us all. The big moments, the little moments, and all the ‘firsts’ – thanks for the memories. #FarewellFiesta 💙



As one era ends, another is just getting started – we can’t wait to show you what we’ve got coming🔌⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VDhh7d0uxA — Ford UK (@forduk) October 26, 2022

More than 22 million have been produced globally since 1976 and the model has been sold in over 50 countries.

The withdrawal of the popular vehicle comes as Ford makes changes to its portfolio to make space for more electric cars.

Production of the S-MAX and Galaxy models will also end in Ford’s factory in Valencia, Spain, by next April.

Ford is to only produce electric cars by 2030 and all vehicles it makes are to be electric by 2035.

Three new electric car models and four commercial vehicles are to be launched in Europe by 2024, Ford said.

The plans are part of the maker’s aim to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in the region by 2026.

The Sun first reported that Ford had no plans for an electric version of the car despite its popularity.

The Fiesta is currently produced in Germany, although the first model rolled off the production line in Dagenham, Essex, in 1977.

The car was at the forefront of the US carmaker’s efforts to corner the British car market because of its more affordable price point.

It was created originally as a more fuel-efficient, small car in the wake of the 1973 oil crisis. More than 20 million of the cars have since been built for customers worldwide, after it shot to the top of best-seller lists and remained there for decades.

Read more via BBC/Sky news

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first