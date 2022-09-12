Foreign leaders banned from travelling by private jet to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Putin not attending

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Heads of state travelling to England for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be forbidden from travelling in private jets and helicopters, according to leaked guidance.

Foreign dignitaries and their spouses have been asked to travel to Britain on commercial flights, according to Foreign Office guidance seen by Politico.

Only heads of state and their partners will be invited to the ceremony, according to the guidelines. It is not clear if former heads of state will receive an invitation.

In the document, sent to overseas embassies late on Saturday night, the department said it “regrets that, because of limited space at the state funeral service and associated events, no other members of the principal guest’s family, staff or entourage may be admitted”.

The document reportedly warns leaders restrictions could be imposed on their use of official cars.

Westminster Abbey will be so packed for the event that it will be impossible for more than a single, senior representative per country and their other half to attend, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) lamented in the official protocol message regarding the event.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said that although Russians “respect” the queen “for her wisdom,” Putin’s attendance at the funeral is not an option.

The spokesman added that a decision will be taken soon on who will represent Russia at the ceremony.

On Thursday, Putin was one of the world leaders to offer his condolences to the royal family and wish King Charles III “courage and resilience.”

In a statement Thursday, the Russian president praised the queen, saying: “For many decades Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed her subjects’ love and respect as well as authority on the world stage.”

The queen hosted Putin and his wife at Buckingham Palace in 2003.

In another development, Italian President Sergio Mattarella will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, his office said on Monday. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will also attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth next week, the German president’s office said.

