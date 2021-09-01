Foreign tourism to Spain surges in July from a year ago, still below 2019 levels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain jumped to 4.4 million in July, 78.3% more than a year earlier when global travel restrictions slowed international tourism to a near halt, official statistics showed on Wednesday.

Tourists spent a total of 5.23 billion euros ($6.18 billion)in the country, up from around 2.45 billion euros in July 2020 but still lower than the 9.73 billion euros spent in July 2019 when some 11.9 million people visited Spain.

Photo: Tourists walk in front of a closed Touristic Information Office in central Barcelona, northeastern Spain. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta