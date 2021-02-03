Foreign tourists in Spain fell to 51-year low in 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters) – The number of foreign tourists who visited Spain in 2020 fell by more than 80% to 19 million, a level not seen since 1969, official data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic devastated one of the country’s most crucial industries.

Tourist arrivals fell 85% year-on-year in December, after authorities imposed new travel restrictions to curb a new increase in COVID-19 infections.

Tourists spent 86.1% less in December than in the same month a year earlier, INE said. For 2020, tourists spent 19.7 billion euros ($23.71 billion), 78.5% less.

Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic in Europe.

While vaccinations are slowly being rolled out, it reported 29,604 new cases on Tuesday, down from recent highs of more than 40,000 and pushing the overall tally to 2.85 million.

Gripped by a third wave of infections, the death toll jumped by 724 to 59,805 people in the biggest one-day rise since April.

While tourism accounted for around 12% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, activity plunged in 2020.

Though there are no official data on how much the sector contributed in 2020, Funcas analyst Maria Jesus Fernandez forecast it was around 4% or 5% of GDP. ($1 = 0.8310 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Editing by Inti Landauro and Kim Coghill)

Licensing and Reproduction CDeNews is owned and managed by the CDE Intelligence Unit (CDEIU) and the flagship news portal of CorporateIdentities’ CorporateDispatch ePublications. It is based in Malta and registered with the country’s Department of Information. Its news content is researched, attributed and verified. Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the respective media outlet verified. Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency. For syndication services get in touch on editor@corporatedispatch.com All rights reserved. For more detailed insights contact the CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines Other News …. As Poland’s Church embraces politics, Catholics depart WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Katarzyna Lipka is no longer Catholic, and she says that is a political statement. Like most Poles, the 35-year-old has marked life's milestones in the Church, a beacon of freedom in Communist times. Also like many, she'...

Mario Draghi accepts Italian President’s mandate to form new Government Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has given a mandate to former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a new government, an official said on Wednesday. Draghi will now have to hold talks with political parties to try and mus...

Photo Story: COVID-19 vaccinations in Pakistan A Pakistani health worker receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 03 February 2021. Pakistan initiated its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on 02 February, in a televised ceremony in which Prime Minister Imran Khan oversaw the firs... Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...