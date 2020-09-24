Former Cambridge Analytica chief Nix faces seven-year directorship ban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The former chief executive of Cambridge Analytica, the political consultancy which collapsed amid a scandal over its harvesting of personal data during election campaigns, is facing a seven-year ban on holding company directorships.

Sky News can reveal that Alexander Nix, who ran Cambridge Analytica’s parent company, SCL Election, has agreed to undertakings that will prevent him from running, or serving as a director of, a limited company in Britain until 2027.

Sources said the ban would be announced by the Insolvency Service, which is part of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, later on Thursday.

It is due to come into force early next month, they added.

The sanction will be the latest in a string of fines and bans imposed on those involved in Cambridge Analytica’s brief but controversial existence, which became a focal point for debate about the extent to which the use of sophisticated data-mining tools can undermine democratic processes.

