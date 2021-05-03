Former doctor imprisoned on death of former Fiorentina player Davide Astori

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former doctor Giorgio Galanti was sentenced to one year of imprisonment after a trial related to the death of the former Fiorentina player, Davide Astori.

On March 4, 2018, Davide Astori was found lifeless in a hotel room prior to Fiorentina’s Serie A clash against Udinese. Reports initially claimed that Astori had suffered from a heart attack in his room and died in his sleep. However, following a detailed investigation, it was revealed that Astori had died because of a malignant ventricular arrhythmia, caused by a serious heart disease that was never diagnosed.

Giorgio Galanti was accused of manslaughter for two certificates of suitability issued to Astori when he was medical director of Sports Medicine of the Careggi University Hospital in Florence. According to the prosecution, if Astori had been subjected to more detailed examinations it would have been possible to save his life.

Galanti was also sentenced to pay a total amount of €1.9M of which €250,000 would be given to the partner of the late footballer, Francesca Fioretti, €240,000 for his daughter Vittoria, the remaining €600,000 for the parents of the former Fiorentina captain, Renato and Giovanna, and for his brothers Marco and Bruno.

RepublicWorld / TG7

RepublicWorld / TG7

