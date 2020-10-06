Former Dutch gynaecologist revealed as biological father to at least 17 children

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A former Dutch gynaecologist has been revealed as the biological father to at least 17 children, the hospital where he practiced announced on Tuesday.

Euronews reports that now-deceased practitioner used his own sperm during artificial inseminations on women who thought they were using anonymous donors, the hospital said.

Islaa reports that Jan Wildschut worked at the fertility clinic of the hospital in Zwolle between 1981 and 1993. He died in 2009.

The hospital confirmed that at least 17 children were conceived through his practices, describing these acts as “morally unacceptable”.

Like this: Like Loading...