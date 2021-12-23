Former Education Minister takes legal action after resigning post / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 23 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Education Minister resigns, then takes legal action

A few hours after resigning from the post of Education Minister, Justyne Caruana on Wednesday filed legal action challenging the constitutional validity of the law which led to her being investigated by the Standards Commissioner. She filed the action within hours of resigning as Education Minister.

Caruana’s lawyers filed constitutional proceedings arguing the Gozitan MP did not get a fair hearing, adding that she was also “seriously preoccupied” by the way the whole process was applied in her regard. The issue follows a report published by the Standards Commissioner a contract of employment granted by the former minister in favour of her friend and former Malta footballer Daniel Bogdanovic.

She also announced that she would not be contesting the next general election. [Times of Malta]

Health always a priority – PM

“Health was the priority, and it remained the priority,” PM Robert Abela said on Wednesday evening, refusing claims that a two weights two measures approach was undertaken since the onset of the pandemic. Speaking on the national broadcaster, Abela said that key Covid-19 measures were always taken in collaboration with the health authorities, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Wednesday. “The science is crystal clear: till this day we have a stable situation that is under control, especially where the hospital is concerned”, Abela insisted in a pre-recorded interview. [Maltatoday]

Government protects the corrupt, not people – PN’s Bernard Grech

“The government is giving off the impression that it is business as usual,” Bernard Grech said, condemning the fact that Government was allowing mass events to continue despite the spite increase in cases. “Instead of protecting the people, the Prime Minister protects the corrupt individuals within the government who are still allowed to enter Parliament,” he said, naming Konrad Mizzi as an example.

By refusing to confront the problem, there is continuity in the corruption, resulting in damage to the government, and consequently damage to the country, Grech said. [The Malta Independent]

Covid-19 Update

A record number of 582 cases were reported on Wednesday, while 94 recovered. The number of hospitalised persons has risen to 47, four in ITU. Moreover, two men in their fifties also passed away.