Former England manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

He was in charge of the team between 1994 and 1996.

During that time, the side reached the semi-finals of the 1996 European championships, where they were knocked out by Germany on penalties.

In his managerial career, Venables was also in charge of clubs including Crystal Palace, Tottenham, and Barcelona.

Often referred to as El Tel, he previously played for teams including Chelsea, Spurs and Queens Park Rangers.

