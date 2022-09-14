Former Fortune 500 Executive joins EBO

Reading Time: 2 minutes

EBO has appointed Mr. Bob Gilkes as its Chief Commercial Officer responsible for its key sectors and territories. This appointment occurs as EBO, a leader in customer engagement through AI, gears up for continued growth and go-to-market initiatives in Europe.

With a 20-year focus on the application of novel, data-driven technologies, Mr Gilkes brings years of industry proficiency and a wealth of experience in enterprise sales through roles at AT&T NCR and EPRO. He has been part of executive teams in both Fortune 500 public and start-up-venture backed private sector businesses and has spent several years working across sales strategy, product growth, and partnerships.

At EBO, Mr Gilkes, who started his career as a software developer, will be accountable for driving integration and alignment between all revenue-related functions, including marketing, partner management, direct sales, customer support and revenue management.

“We are thrilled to see Bob joining EBO during this exciting stage of growth and at a time when EBO is in an excellent market position, with a growing client base and a strong, smart team behind it,” said Dr. Gege Gatt, CEO of EBO.

“Bob is an industry executive with extensive sales expansion experience and has deep expertise in healthtech and innovative solutions. In his role, he will help accelerate this next chapter for our business and enhance a results-oriented culture by encouraging curiosity and thinking “outside the box”. This approach is critical in a period of cultural flux when customers expect better engagement with businesses,” he added.

“After spending decades in the industry, I’ve seen first-hand the challenges that enterprises face. Whether they are hospitals, or financial service institutions, most customer-engagement solutions are not designed with their needs in mind,” said Bob Gilkes. “EBO’s mission of automating human conversations with empathy deeply resonates with me, and I look forward to playing a key role in the company’s continued growth and success.”

Whilst holding a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Manchester Business School, Bob also performs an advisory role in a non-profit organisation working to support single parent families of disabled children – a cause particularly close to his heart.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first