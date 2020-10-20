Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Former France goalkeeper Bruno Martini dies at 58

Former France goalkeeper Bruno Martini has died aged 58. Martini was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.

He spent the majority of his career at French clubs Auxerre and Montpellier and also played 31 times for Fhis country.

Following a memorable 18-year career, Martini became a goalkeeping coach with the France squad that won the Euros in 2000 and finished runners-up at the World Cup in 2006.

His last job was that of deputy director of Montpellier’s training centre.

“Today, French football mourns one of the greatest goalkeepers in its history and one of Montpellier’s most loyal servants, on and off the pitch,” the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

The French Football Federation described him as an integral “part of French football history”.

Via French Football Federation (Twitter)
