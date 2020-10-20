Former France goalkeeper Bruno Martini dies at 58

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Former France goalkeeper Bruno Martini has died aged 58. Martini was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.
He spent the majority of his career at French clubs Auxerre and Montpellier and also played 31 times for Fhis country.
Following a memorable 18-year career, Martini became a goalkeeping coach with the France squad that won the Euros in 2000 and finished runners-up at the World Cup in 2006.
His last job was that of deputy director of Montpellier’s training centre.
“Today, French football mourns one of the greatest goalkeepers in its history and one of Montpellier’s most loyal servants, on and off the pitch,” the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.
The French Football Federation described him as an integral “part of French football history”.
Via French Football Federation (Twitter)
20th October 2020
A new report by the World Food Programme, known as the Cost of a Plate of Food 2020, has once again exposed the inequality around the world of accessing the simplest plates of food.
South Sudan is once again top of the list, with basic ingredients costing a staggering 186 percent of a person’s daily income. Seventeen of the top 20 countries featured in the index are in sub-Saharan Africa.
“...
20th October 2020
The MEA welcomed the extension of the COVID supplement to March 2021 which it described as influential in keeping unemployment relatively low in the coming months.
The employers' organisation said that this can be sustained through the €120m React EU funds and other funds which the EU has issued as a crisis response. It also noted that the budget also consists of sprinkling of benefits and fi...
20th October 2020
Former France goalkeeper Bruno Martini has died aged 58. Martini was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.
He spent the majority of his career at French clubs Auxerre and Montpellier and also played 31 times for Fhis country.
Following a memorable 18-year career, Martini became a goalkeeping coach with the France squad that won the Euros in 2000 and finished runners-up at...
20th October 2020
Today, the European Commission is launching infringement procedures against Cyprus and Malta by issuing letters of formal notice regarding their investor citizenship schemes also referred to as “golden passport” schemes.
The Commission considers that the granting by these Member States of their nationality – and thereby EU citizenship – in exchange for a pre-determined payment or investment an...
20th October 2020
A new ceasefire in the mountain territory of Nagorno-Karabakh was in jeopardy with Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces reporting shelling and heavy fighting.
Among accusations on both sides, Azerbaijan said it had "neutralised" a missile fired by Armenian forces at an oil pipeline in Azerbaijan on Sunday, several hours after the ceasefire went into force. Armenia denied firing...
20th October 2020
While the majority of respondents in the annual competiteveness survey by advisory firm EY found that the majority of businesses find Malta to be an attractive destination for FDI, at 62%, this figure is the lowest this survey has ever registered in its 15-year history. Additionally, one out of every four investors now states that Malta is not attractive for investment purposes.
Malta's politi...
20th October 2020
Swedish regulators on Tuesday banned the use of telecom equipment from China's Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of the spectrum auction scheduled for next month.
The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) said the setting of the licence conditions followed assessments by the Swedish Armed Forces and the Swedish Security Service.
European governments have been reviewing the role of C...
20th October 2020
Britain said on Tuesday it would back "human challenge" trials, where young and healthy volunteers are deliberately infected with COVID-19, to accelerate the development of vaccines for the disease.
The government said it would invest 33.6 million pounds ($43.5 million) in the studies in partnership with Imperial College London, laboratory and trial services company hVIVO and the Royal Fr...
20th October 2020
Trade union confederation FORUM said it understood that tackling the COVID-19 pandemic was at the top of the priority list and that it was pleased to see social initiatives such as providing an additional day of leave to workers, increasing pensions and boosting green economy initiatives included in the budget speech.
However it cricised the failure to include one of its key proposals, that of...
20th October 2020
The Times of Malta notes that job preservation, especially in the hospitality and catering industries, is the underlying theme that underpins the 2021 Budget. The extension of the wage supplement until March, and possibly beyond, was an inevitable tactic to help restart economic momentum. The Editor adds that any measures to promote the green economy are always welcome, arguing that only time wil...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related