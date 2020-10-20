Former France goalkeeper Bruno Martini dies at 58

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former France goalkeeper Bruno Martini has died aged 58. Martini was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.

He spent the majority of his career at French clubs Auxerre and Montpellier and also played 31 times for Fhis country.

Following a memorable 18-year career, Martini became a goalkeeping coach with the France squad that won the Euros in 2000 and finished runners-up at the World Cup in 2006.

La @FFF tient à adresser ses plus sincères condoléances à la famille et aux proches de Bruno Martini disparu cette nuit à l’âge de 58 ans. https://t.co/4R8hk0uy8w — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) October 20, 2020

His last job was that of deputy director of Montpellier’s training centre.

“Today, French football mourns one of the greatest goalkeepers in its history and one of Montpellier’s most loyal servants, on and off the pitch,” the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

The French Football Federation described him as an integral “part of French football history”.

Via French Football Federation (Twitter)

