Former French president Sarkozy faces verdict in corruption trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A French court is to hand down its verdict in the corruption trial of former president Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday, with prosecutors demanding prison time for the 66-year-old.

Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, is accused of offering a plum job in Monaco to a judge in exchange for inside information on an inquiry into his campaign finances.

The former president told the court he had “never committed the slightest act of corruption”.

Prosecutors called for him to be jailed for four years and serve a minimum of two, and asked for the same punishment for his co-defendants — lawyer Thierry Herzog and judge Gilbert Azibert.

Main Photo: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) arrives at the court for his trial on corruption charges in the so-called ‘wiretapping affair’ in Paris, France, 10 December 2020. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Read more via France 24/AFP

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...