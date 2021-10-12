Former IBM Country Sales Manager Joins EBO as Director of New Cyprus Office

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Following EBO’s recent announcement of its expansion to Cyprus, the company has now announced the appointment of Alexandros Patsalides as its new Director for its Financial Services Division headquartered in Cyprus.

Mr Patsalides has more than 18 years of experience working in the financial services sector, has led key strategic initiatives for blue chip companies and enjoys a solid background in change management, business and IT.

Passionate about managing key client relationships, achieving great results and creating real and sustainable change, Alexandros joins EBO in a moment of market acceleration which is seeing the organisation grow its influence and revenue. In his leadership role, he will be handling EBO’s business projects related to banking, forex, payment providers and insurance segments.



As a technology and business strategist, Alexandros believes that EBO’s AI-powered tools are the perfect solution for forward-looking companies and CEOs looking to stay ahead of the curb in the current business climate.

“I am excited to be joining EBO at this moment in time, leading such a crucial division of the company,” said Alexandros. “The work that EBO is doing in Conversational AI Virtual Agents is second-to-none. What differentiates our service offerings is our dedication to providing value from the very beginning, and the fact that we work with our clients to become key partners in creating value to the organisation”.

Dr. Gege Gatt, CEO of EBO, explained that: “Alexandros will empower the strategic growth of our customers through his vast knowledge of digital transformation. EBO’s mission is to accelerate the change in the customer engagement industry by providing AI tools to companies of all sizes. Alexandros is a key player in this mission and his insights are industry-relevant and inspiring.”

Before joining EBO, Alexandros was the Country Sales Manager for IBM Italia S.p.A (Cyprus Branch), CIO of the Executive Business School ‘P.A. College’ and Sales Manager (EMEIA Region) for Tools for Brokers.

EBO is a multinational company working in the Artificial Intelligence space by providing Virtual Agents that automate repetitive customer-engagement processes. This allows humans to focus on complex tasks, whist its Virtual Agents handle the mundane. EBO is a Microsoft partner and an approved Crown Commercial Supplier in the UK.